CORRECTED-BRIEF-S&P Says California's Federally Taxable Various Purpose Go And Go Refunding Bonds Assigned 'AA-' Rating

(Corrects headline and first bullet to say S&P assigned an ‘AA-‘ rating, not ‘AA’ rating on California’s refunding bonds)

April 3 (Reuters) -

* S&P Says California’s Federally Taxable Various Purpose Go And Go Refunding Bonds Assigned ‘AA-‘ RATING

* S&P SAYS GO RATINGS BASED ON VIEW OF CALIFORNIA’S DIVERSE & EXPANDING ECONOMY, COMMITMENT TO ALIGNING RECURRING REVENUES & EXPENSES

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS, IN PART, THAT CALIFORNIA'S FINANCES HAVE REACHED STRUCTURAL ALIGNMENT Source text - bit.ly/2q3hcrm