April 13 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd:

* SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BILLION RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER II CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS