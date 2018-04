CORRECTED-BRIEF-SBI Confirms CBI Summoning Co's Frankfurt Office CEO in PNB Fraud Case

(Corrects headline to clarify that CBI summoned CEO of co’s Frankfurt office, not company CEO)

April 16 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* CBI REQUESTED APPEARANCE OF CEO AND A DEALING OFFICER FROM FRANKFURT FOREIGN OFFICE AND SBI (MAURITIUS)

* SAYS CBI’S REQUEST FOR APPEARANCE WOULD NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON SBI

* SBI - APPEARANCE ASKED FOR THOSE WHO HANDLED BUYERS' CREDIT BACKED BY LOUS OF PNB'S BRADY HOUSE BRANCH TO UNDERSTAND PROCESS AT CO'S OVERSEAS OFFICE