April 19 (Reuters) - Sofinnova Partners/Inventiva Pharma:

* Sofinnova Partners, a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences, announced today it has led Inventiva Pharma’s (IVA) €35,5 M capital increase through its newly created Sofinnova Crossover I Fund

* Sofinnova Partners invested €10 M, becoming one of the company’s largest investors