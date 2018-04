(Corrects spelling of CEO’s name to Bearden in headline and first bullet)

April 24 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc:

* HORTONWORKS INC SAYS CEO ROBERT BEARDEN’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $40.1 MILLION INCLUDES STOCK AWARDS OF $39.6 MILLION – SEC FILING

* HORTONWORKS INC SAYS CFO SCOTT DAVIDSON'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11.2 MILLION INCLUDES STOCK AWARDS OF $10.4 MILLION – SEC FILING