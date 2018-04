CORRECTED-BRIEF-Danske Bank Q1 Pretax Profit In Line With Forecast

(Corrects pretax profit to 6.20 bln DKK not 6.17 bln DKK in last bullet)

April 26 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S:

* SAYS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.9 BILLION DKK VERSUS 4.82 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS STILL EXPECTS NET PROFIT FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 18-20 BILLION. WE MAINTAIN OUR AMBITION TO RANK IN TOP THREE AMONG OUR NORDIC PEERS IN TERMS OF RETURN ON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUIT

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 5.9 BILLION DKK VERSUS 5.94 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET TRADING INCOME 1.4 BILLION DKK VERSUS 1.75 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS AS PART OF OUR STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON NORDIC MARKETS, WE WILL IN BALTICS SERVE ONLY SUBSIDIARIES OF OUR NORDIC CUSTOMERS AND GLOBAL COMPANIES WITH BUSINESS INTERESTS IN NORDICS GOING FORWARD

* SAYS ALL OTHER BALTIC BANKING ACTIVITIES WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO OUR NON-CORE UNIT

* Q1 LOAN IMPAIRMENT CHARGES: NET REVERSAL OF DKK 330 MILLION

* CEO SAYS WE HAD A SATISFACTORY START TO YEAR DESPITE FINANCIAL MARKET DEVELOPMENTS THAT CAUSED LOWER ACTIVITY COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 6.20 BILLION DKK VERSUS 6.18 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL