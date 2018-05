(Removes extraneous word in headline)

May 18 (Reuters) - Mothercare PLC:

* MARK NEWTON-JONES RE-JOINS BOARD TODAY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MOTHERCARE ON A SALARY OF £480,000PA

* DAVID WOOD REMAINS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GROUP AND HAS BEEN APPOINTED GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR.