May 21 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd:

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 1.89 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.43 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 1.84 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER NET SALES 10.85 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 11.72 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PERCENT IN QUARTER