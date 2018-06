(Adds source text)

June 1 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India:

* VIJAY MALLYA SHALL CONTINUE TO BE RESTRAINED FROM ACCESSING SECURITIES MARKET, PROHIBITED FROM BUYING, SELLING, DEALING IN SECURITIES

* VIJAY MALLYA SHALL CONTINUE TO BE RESTRAINED FROM HOLDING POSITION AS DIRECTOR OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON OF A LISTED CO FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS