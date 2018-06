(Corrects ticker in meta data and in text to HWT.UL; corrects company name to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd instead of Huawei Culture Co Ltd)

June 6 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd:

* HUAWEI SAYS WORKED WITH FACEBOOK TO MAKE FACEBOOK’S SERVICES MORE CONVENIENT FOR USERS

* HUAWEI SAYS “HUAWEI HAS NEVER COLLECTED OR STORED ANY FACEBOOK USER DATA” Further company coverage: