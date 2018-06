(Corrects turnover figures in June 15 Brief item after company issues an official statement)

June 15 (Reuters) - Novaturas AB:

* SAYS MAY TURNOVER EUR 20.6 MILLION AND WAS 47 PERCENT HIGHER COMPARED TO MAY 2017

* SAYS TURNOVER FOR JANUARY- MAY EUR 58.5 MILLION AND WAS 50 PERCENT UP COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* SAYS IN MAY 2018 SERVED 37.2 THOUSAND CLIENTS AND IT WAS 41 PERCENT MORE COMPARED TO MAY 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2KhBlTr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)