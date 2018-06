June 18 (Reuters) - NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB:

* NEUROVIVE OUT-LICENSES TARGETED LHON THERAPY TO BRIDGEBIO PHARMA’S NEW SUBSIDIARY FORTIFY THERAPEUTICS

* LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR THIS PARTICULAR SUBSET OF NVP015 PROGRAM HAS TOTAL DEAL VALUE OF ABOUT $60 MILLION USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)