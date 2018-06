(Removes ‘374’ from headline)

June 19 (Reuters) - ETABLISSEMENTEN FRANZ COLRUYT NV :

* FY PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 374 MILLION VERSUS EUR 383 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 9.03 BILLION VERSUS EUR 9.49 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 734 MILLION VERSUS EUR 743.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.22 PER SHARE

* FY RETAIL REVENUE EUR 7.46 BILLION, UP 3.1 PERCENT YOY