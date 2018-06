(Corrects third bullet to say there were no evacuations)

June 22 (Reuters) - BNSF RAILWAY CO:

* SAYS FREIGHT TRAIN HAULING CRUDE DERAILED ABOUT 31 CARS SOUTH OF DOON, IOWA, NO INJURIES REPORTED

* SAYS BNSF AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES ARE ON SITE COORDINATING THE RESPONSE AND PREPARING TO CONTAIN ANY PRODUCT THAT MAY HAVE BEEN RELEASED

* SAYS THERE WERE NO EVACUATIONS (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)