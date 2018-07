(Corrects currency in the headline.)

July 5 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA:

* ENTERS INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION (WORLD BANK GROUP) AND EXPORT DEVELOPMENT OF CANADA

* FINANCING IS FOR AN AMOUNT OF 150 MILLION US DOLLARS

* LOAN TO FINANCE SUSTAINABLE GROWTH OF CIE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP IN MEXICO IN FORTHCOMING YEARS