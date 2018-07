REFILE-BRIEF-FNG Provides Update On The Progress Of Its Offering

(Removes repetition of company name in headline)

July 5 (Reuters) - FNG NV:

* FNG PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PROGRESS OF ITS OFFERING

* CURRENTLY THE PRIMARY OFFER SHARES HAVE GENERATED DEMAND FOR MORE THAN 50,000,000 EURO

* HAS THEREFORE DECIDED THAT THE MINIMUM SIZE OF THE OFFERING WILL AMOUNT TO 50,000,000 EURO.

* DELIVERY OF OFFER SHARES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 9 JULY 2018, TO INVESTORS’ SECURITIES ACCOUNTS VIA EUROCLEAR BELGIUM

* DELIVERY OF OFFER SHARES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 9 JULY 2018, TO INVESTORS' SECURITIES ACCOUNTS VIA EUROCLEAR BELGIUM

* TRADING OF PRIMARY OFFER SHARES IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 9 JULY 2018