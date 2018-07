CORRECTED-BRIEF-Byggmax Q2 Core Earnings Falls

(Corrects brief headline to “falls” from “rises”)

July 16 (Reuters) - Byggmax Group AB:

* Q2 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,731.2 M (1,775.8), DOWN 2.5 PERCENT.

* Q2 EBIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 126.6 M (171.8)

* SAYS LATE START TO SEASON HAD A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES IN APRIL, AND RAW MATERIAL PRICES FOR TIMBER INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY DURING SPRING WHICH AFFECTED GROSS MARGIN NEGATIVELY

* SAYS Q2 WAS HOWEVER AFFECTED BY CHALLENGING EXTERNAL FACTORS

* SAYS INITIATIVES TO TRANSFORM SKÅNSKA BYGGVAROR ARE EXECUTED ACCORDING TO PLAN