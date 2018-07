REFILE-BRIEF-United Tech Expects Bigger Impact From Tariffs in 2019 vs 2018 - Conf Call

(Corrects to remove extraneous word “to” from headline)

July 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* UNITED TECH SAYS ON TRACK FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF ROCKWELL COLLINS - CONF CALL

* UNITED TECH SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO DELIVER AT LEAST $500 MILLION OF NET COST SYNERGIES FROM THE COMBINATION - CONF CALL

* UNITED TECH SAYS NEAR-TERM IMPACT TO CO APPEARS TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST, BASED ON THE TARIFFS WHICH HAVE BEEN ENACTED SO FAR; EXPECTS TO SEE $0.05 PER SHARE IMPACT IN 2018

* UNITED TECH SAYS NOW EXPECTS ADJUSTED TAX RATE IN 2018 TO BE 24.5 PERCENT COMPARED WITH PRIOR 25.5 PERCENT

* UNITED TECH SAYS PRATT & WHITNEY IS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FULL YEAR GTF CUSTOMER DELIVERY COMMITMENTS

* UNITED TECH SAYS PRICING INITIATIVES ARE EXPECTED TO MORE THAN MITIGATE RISING INPUT COSTS IN ITS CCS BUSINESS

* UNITED TECH SAYS WILL HAVE A DECISION ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

* UNITED TECH SAYS HAVE SEEN PRICE/MIX SLIGHTLY POSITIVE IN CHINA ORDERS IN THE OTIS UNIT

* UNITED TECH SAYS LABOR SHORTAGES IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE ARE DRIVING SOME COST PRESSURES IN THE OTIS UNIT

* UNITED TECH SAYS ALL OPTIONS ARE ON THE TABLE WITH RESPECT TO THE PORTFOLIO REVIEW, BE IT ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

* UNITED TECH EXPECTS AEROSPACE AFTERMARKET BUSINESS TO GROW IN LINE WITH AIR TRAFFIC GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT OVER LONG TERM

* UNITED TECH SAYS HAS GOT “VERY GOOD VISIBILITY” INTO THE SUPPLY CHAIN FOR ALL KEY COMPONENTS OF GTF ENGINES

* UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUES TO WORK WITH AIRBUS AND THE SUPPLY CHAIN TO SEE IF CO CAN RAMP UP ENGINE PRODUCTION EVEN MORE QUICKLY

* UNITED TECH SAYS NOT SEEING FULL IMPACT IN 2018 OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM TARIFFS, AS CO LOCKS IN COMMODITIES OUT FOR 6 TO 9 MONTHS

* UNITED TECH EXPECTS TO SEE MUCH BIGGER IMPACT IN 2019 FROM TARIFFS

* UNITED TECH EXPECTS TO SEE CAPEX AT PRATT AND UTAS START TO DECLINE AFTER 2019, AND THAT SHOULD HELP OVERALL CASH FLOW AT BOTH BUSINESSES; SAYS FREE CASH FLOW FOR PRATT IS SLIGHTLY DOWN IN 2018

* UNITED TECH SAYS TOTAL PRODUCTION OF GTF ENGINE THIS YEAR WILL BE A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN DOUBLE OVER LAST YEAR

* UNITED TECH SAYS CO IS BACK ON TRACK WITH RAMPING GTF ENGINE PRODUCTION, AND IS MEETING ALL OF ITS DELIVERY MILESTONES

* UNITED TECH SAYS HAS GOT OVER 2,000 ORDERS FOR THE GTF ENGINES IN THE LAST YEAR

* UNITED TECH SAYS CO IS 99.89 PERCENT ON TIME IN TERMS OF AVAILABILITY OF GTF ENGINES Further company coverage: