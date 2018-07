(Company corrects spelling mistake in name of game to ‘Irony Curtain’ in headline and 1st bullet.)

July 25 (Reuters) - ARTIFEX MUNDI SA:

* ‘IRONY CURTAIN’ GAME TO BE RELEASED IN H1, 2019, ON PC, PLAYSTATION 4, XBOX ONE AND NINTENDO SWITCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)