July 27 (Reuters) - Shopper’s Stop Ltd:

* JUNE QUARTER NET PROFIT 97.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 37.2 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR JUNE QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.8 MILLION RUPEES

* JUNE QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 8.27 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.41 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR