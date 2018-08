CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Sales For The Fiscal Year Fall To 1.35 Billion Euros

(Corrects headline to show sales fell to 1.35 billion euros, not rose to 1.41 billion euros)

* REG-VILMORIN & CIE : SALES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ON JUNE 30, 2018

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017-2018: CONFIRMATION OF A LOWER CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE

* FY SALES EUR 1.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.41 BILLION YEAR AGO

* STRONG BUSINESS INCREASE FOR Q4 2017-2018: +10.9% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* NET INCOME FOR FISCAL YEAR WILL BE LOWER THAN THAT OF 2016-2017,

