CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Talos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial And Operational Results (Aug 6)

(Corrects fifth bullet to say Q2 loss per share was $1.69, not $1.38)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Talos Energy Inc:

* TALOS ENERGY ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* TALOS ENERGY INC - REAFFIRMED PREVIOUSLY RELEASED PRO FORMA FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION, EXPENSES AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

* TALOS ENERGY INC - QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION VOLUMES 3,915 MBOE

* TALOS ENERGY INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $203.9 MILLION VERSUS $95.4 MILLION

* TALOS ENERGY INC - QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.69