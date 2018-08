(Corrects to specify period in the headline.)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES AMOUNTED TO € 8,403 THOUSAND (2017: € 8,269 THOUSAND)

* H1 NET INCOME INCREASED FROM EUR 135 THOUSAND TO EUR 161 THOUSAND

* EXPECTS TOTAL GROSS SALES OF OVER EUR 17.6 MILLION FOR 2018