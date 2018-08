CORRECTED-BRIEF-UCB's Midazolam Nasal Spray Granted Orphan Drug Designation

(Adds missing first bullet, adds name of drug in headline)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* FDA ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) TO REVIEW MIDAZOLAM NASAL SPRAY

* GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR TREATMENT OF INTERMITTENT BOUTS OF INCREASED SEIZURE ACTIVITY

* MIDAZOLAM NASAL SPRAY HAS ALSO BEEN GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY THE US FDA DUE TO THE HIGH UNMET NEED FOR PATIENTS AND CAREGIVERS

* MIDAZOLAM NASAL SPRAY HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY THE UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (US FDA)