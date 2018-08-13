Russia's Polyus says signs new credit line with Sberbank

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Polyus says:

* Polyus, together with company subsidiaries, signed an agreement to provide a credit line facility with Sberbank in a total amount of 65 billion roubles due in 2024;

* The deal is to refinance existing Sberbank credit line facility due in 2019;

* In 2014, Polyus utilised the existing facility in the amount of 33 billion roubles and subsequently swapped it into US dollars;

* The company plans to repay the principal amount and liabilities under cross-currency swaps in the amount of approximately $1 billion in 2019, in line with the current maturity schedule;

* Funds under new facility will become available for drawdown by maturity of existing facility in April 2019. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)