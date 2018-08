(Refiles to correct name of brand in 2nd paragraph to “Ulysse”)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kering SA:

* KERING APPOINTS PATRICK PRUNIAUX AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ITS SWISS WATCHMAKING MAISONS

* PRUNIAUX IS CURRENT CEO OF ULYSSE NARDIN, ALSO BECOMES CEO OF KERING’S GIRARD-PERREGAUX Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)