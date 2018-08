REFILE-BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services Inc Update On Repurchase Agreement With Morgan Stanley

(Refiles to add source text)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - PennyMac Financial Services Inc:

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MORGAN STANLEY

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS ON AUG 24,CO THROUGH UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO MASTER REPURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 2, 2013 - SEC FILING

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT, COMMITTED AMOUNT AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASES WAS DECREASED TO $100 MILLION

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT, TERMINATION DATE FOR REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED TO AUGUST 23, 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2NuyQPc Further company coverage: