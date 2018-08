(Corrects figures in third bullet)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - VISTIN PHARMA ASA:

* REG-VISTIN PHARMA ASA : 20 PER CENT REVENUE GROWTH IN SECOND QUARTER 2018

* Q2 REVENUE NOK 54.6 MILLION VERSUS NOK 45.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 ADJ EBITDA NOK 2.3 MLN VS NOK 3.5 MLN YR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)