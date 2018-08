(Corrects sourcing to Pershing Square Capital, adds Pershing Square’s stake in first bullet)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Capital Management:

* PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS A 7.4 PCT STAKE IN CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL AS OF AUG. 28

* PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 10 PERCENT STAKE IN CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC AS OF MARCH 3, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2N5Q3BE) Further company coverage: