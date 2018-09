REFILE-BRIEF-AgroGeneration Says It Will Be Difficult To Return To Past Performance Levels in 2018

(Refiles to add dropped word ‘return’ in headline.)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - AGROGENERATION SA:

* AS OF SEPT 4, HARVESTED AS PLANNED MORE THAN 50,000 HECTARES OF EARLY CROPS AN INCREASE OF 30% VERSUS LAST SEASON

* WEATHER CONDITIONS IN UKRAINE OVER THE LAST FOUR MONTHS HAVE BEEN EXTREMELY ADVERSE FOR THOSE CROPS

* TONNAGE AND QUALITY DECREASE OF THESE EARLY CROPS WILL HIT THE PERFORMANCE OF THE GROUP

* LATE CROPS, (SUNFLOWER AND CORN) ARE OFF TO A GOOD START

* SAYS IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO OFFSET UNDER-PERFORMANCE OF EARLY CROPS AND TO RETURN TO PAST PERFORMANCE LEVELS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)