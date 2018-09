REFILE-BRIEF-Regional Health Properties & Certain Units Entered Into New Forbearance Agreement With Pinecone Realty Partners II On Sept. 6

(Adds source text)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Regional Health Properties Inc:

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES SAYS ON SEPT. 6, CO & CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED INTO NEW FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT WITH PINECONE REALTY PARTNERS II LLC - SEC FILING

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES - AS PER NEW FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT, PINECONE TO FORBEAR FOR SPECIFIED PERIOD OF TIME FROM EXERCISING CERTAIN RIGHTS & REMEDIES

* REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES - FORBEARANCE PERIOD UNDER NEW FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT IS FROM SEPT. 6 TO DEC. 31 Source text: bit.ly/2N8ZCR4 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)