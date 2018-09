(Removes repetition of company name in headline)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert NV:

* AGFA DECLINES INDICATION OF INTEREST BY KANTERON SYSTEMS

* SAYS HAS RECEIVED A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FROM KANTERON SYSTEMS RELATING TO A VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL LEVERAGED TAKEOVER OFFER ON ALL THE SHARES OF AGFA-GEVAERT NV

* AGFA-GEVAERT NV’S MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED NOT TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KANTERON SYSTEMS AT THIS STAGE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)