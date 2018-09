(Corrects headline to say Henri Solere, not Arja Taaveniku, has been named head of Offer And Supply Chain Organisation)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kingfisher PLC:

* SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* ANNOUNCES A CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP OF OFFER AND SUPPLY CHAIN ORGANISATION WITH ARJA TAAVENIKU BEING SUCCEEDED BY HENRI SOLÈRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: