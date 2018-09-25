ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novartis ag ceo says up to 400 positions to be cut in the uk Novartis ag ceo says manufacturing cuts in the uk unrelated to brexit, part of global manufacturing strategy started in 2016 Novartis ag says plans to adjust manufacturing footprint in england, announcement later today Novartis ag ceo says novartis will employ less than 100,000 workers globally by 2022 Novartis ag ceo says cuts are a part of rolling approach, plans to make decisions, announcements about future cuts around the world “when appropriate” Novartis ag ceo says not planning brexit-related adjustments to uk manufacturing (Reporting by)