Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S:

* RENEWS LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS FOR 602 MW IN THE U.S.

* SAYS HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE PORTFOLIO RENEWAL WITH AN UNDISCLOSED CUSTOMER FOR 602 MW OF WIND PROJECTS IN U.S.

* RENEWALS EXTEND EXISTING SERVICE AGREEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE VESTAS TURBINE MODELS AND SITES IN TEXAS