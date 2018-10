CORRECTED-BRIEF-Aryzta FY Net Profit Down 72.3 Pct To EUR 49.6 Million

(Adds missing word in the headline)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG:

* FY REVENUE DECREASE OF (9.5)% TO €3,435M; (1.2)% ORGANIC DECLINE (EX CLOVERHILL +0.5%)

* FY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT DECREASED (72.3)% TO €49.6M

* FOR FY2019, EXPECTS UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE TO BE STABLE AND THE EARLY BENEFITS FROM PROJECT RENEW TO FLOW INTO THE P&L

* EXPECTS MID- TO HIGHSINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC EBITDA GROWTH FOR FY2019

TARGETING EBITDA MARGINS IN MEDIUM-TERM IN A RANGE OF 12% TO 14% AS IT PROGRESSES IN ITS MULTI-YEAR TURNAROUND STRATEGY