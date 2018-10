(Corrects typo in headline)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* SAYS CO BAGGED NEW EXPORTS ORDERS FOR CARAVAN WHEELS & TRUCK WHEELS FOR US AND EU TRAILER MARKETS

* STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LTD - ORDER COMPRISES OF ABOUT 100,000 WHEELS TO BE SHIPPED FROM OCTOBER UNTIL DECEMBER 2018 WITH A TOTAL VALUE CLOSE TO $3 MLN

* STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LTD - ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO BE REPEATED IN MONTHS TO COME Source text: bit.ly/2zNsy91