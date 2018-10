(Corrects spelling in headline)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AP4, one of Capio’s largest shareholders, spokesman says in email to Reuters:

* AP4, WITH 7.7 PERCENT OF CAPIO SHARES BY JUNE 30, SAYS WILL MOST LIKELY ACCEPT RAMSAY’S RAISED BID FOR CAPIO

* “WE THINK THE BID IS GOOD VALUEWISE AND WHEN THEY HAVE LOWERED THE ACCEPTANCE LEVEL FROM 90 PERCENT TO 75 PERCENT THE SAFENESS OF THE TRANSACTION INCREASES SIGNIFICANTLY”

Reporting By Olof Swahnberg