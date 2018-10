(Adds dropped word “quarterly” in headline)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Michael Hill International Ltd:

* SAME STORE SALES DOWN BY 11 PERCENT FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

* REDUCTION IN SAME STORE SALES PARTLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNDERESTIMATING MARKETING & PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES REQUIRED

* GROUP REVENUE FROM CONT OPS DECLINED 8.8 PCT FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30