(Corrects second bullet point to add dropped words “For quarter ended June 30”)

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hudson Technologies Inc:

* HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES ENTERS INTO EXTENSION LETTER RELATED TO INTERIM WAIVER AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO ITS TERM LOAN CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

* HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT COMPANY WILL BE IN A POSITION TO FILE 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 BY NOV. 14, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: