Oct 23 (Reuters) - SAUDIA DAIRY AND FOODSTUFF CO:

* Q2 NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 53.8 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 74.7 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q2 SALES 476.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 441.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO