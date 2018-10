(Corrects to show Q3 net result was a loss, not profit in both headline and text.)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* PRELIM. Q3 NET LOSS 41.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 38.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM. Q3 REVENUE 1.25 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 987.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM. Q3 EBITDA 160.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 78.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* TOTAL RETAIL SPACE AS AT SEP. 30 AT 683,000 SQUARE METRES, NO. OF STORES 1,181 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)