Oct 29 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS WORKING TO GET PERMISSION TO BRING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES WITHOUT STEERING WHEEL AND PEDALS ON THE ROAD - CITYLAB CONF

* GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO HAS AN AGGRESSIVE PLAN TO ROLL OUT A NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES BETWEEN NOW AND 2023 - CITYLAB CONF