CORRECTED-BRIEF-Carr's Group FY Adj. Pretax Profit Up 45.2 Pct

(Corrects headline to say adj. pretax profit up 45.2 pct, not down 13.3 pct)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Carr’s Group PLC:

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX £16.6 MILLION VERSUS £11.4 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED REVENUE £403.2 MILLION VERSUS £346.2 MILLION

* USA FEED BLOCKS “SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD” OF EXPECTATIONS, UP 17.7%, DRIVEN BY RECOVERY IN USA CATTLE PRICES IN FY

* PLANS TO EXPAND FEED BLOCK BUSINESS INTERNATIONALLY PROGRESSING WELL

* GROUP’S FY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXCEEDED BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS, ACROSS BOTH THE AGRICULTURE AND ENGINEERING DIVISIONS

* TRADING FOR THE NEW FINANCIAL YEAR HAS STARTED IN LINE WITH THE BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* WELL POSITIONED FOR FURTHER GROWTH ACROSS BOTH DIVISIONS IN THE MEDIUM TERM