(Corrects headline to say up 13.3 pct, not down 11.7 pct)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Georgia Healthcare Group PLC:

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE GEL 202.9 MILLION VERSUS GEL 179.1 MILLION

* QTRLY EPS GEL 0.05