Nov 13 (Reuters) - MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* FORMAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH CANNAGLOBAL FOR STRATEGIC SALE OF 100% MGC DERMA

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR MGC DERMA SALE IS A 10% EQUITY INTEREST IN CANNAGLOBAL, AND EXCLUSIVE 5-YEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT