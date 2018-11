CORRECTED-BRIEF-Seadrill Q3 EBITDA $46 mln, sees lower EBITDA in Q4

(Adds missing “mln” in third bullet point)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Seadrill Ltd:

* BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

* HAVING RESTRUCTURED OUR BUSINESS, WE ARE NOW WELL POSITIONED TO CAPITALIZE ON RECOVERY

* FUNDAMENTALS FOR OUR INDUSTRY REMAIN STRONG AND THERE ARE IMPROVING SIGNS THROUGH INCREASED CONTRACTING ACTIVITY, ADDITIONAL SUPPLY LEAVING MARKET AND INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION WHICH SHOULD LEAD TO BETTER PRICING IN FUTURE

* WE ARE ALREADY STARTING TO SEE RATE IMPROVEMENTS FOR CONTRACTS STARTING IN 2019/20

* CONTINUED FOCUS ON COST REDUCTION

* WE REMAIN DISCIPLINED IN OUR APPROACH TO CONTRACTING AND WILL NOT BE DRAWN INTO LONG TERM CONTRACTS AT LOW DAY-RATES GIVEN OUR FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN THE THIRD QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA AT AROUND $35 MILLION

