(Corrects to show Varta will not be included in SDAX and DMG Mori will be)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse:

* CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG TO BE INCLUDED IN MIDCAP INDEX MDAX

* CARL ZEISS MEDITEC WILL IN MDAX REPLACE CTS EVENTIM , WHICH WILL BE INCLUDED IN SMALLCAP SDAX INDEX

* CHANGES WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON 27 DECEMBER 2018

* FOLLOWING CHANGES WILL APPLY TO SDAX: CTS EVENTIM , KNORR-BREMSE WILL BE INCLUDED

* SHARES OF BAYWA WILL BE DELETED FROM SDAX

* CONSTITUENTS OF THE INDICES DAX AND TECDAX REMAIN UNCHANGED