(In Dec 21 item, corrects number of shares to be issued to 52.6 mln from 52.5 mln in 2nd bullet, after company corrects it)

Dec 21 (Reuters) - DekelOil Public Ltd:

* ENTERED NEW, REVISED OPTION AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH WILL ACQUIRE INITIAL 43.8% INTEREST IN SHARE CAPITAL OF PEARLSIDE HOLDINGS

* DEAL TO BE SETTLED BY ISSUE OF 52.6 MILLION NEW SHARES OF EUR 0.0003367 EACH IN DEKELOIL AT A PRICE OF 4.5P PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: