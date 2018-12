CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bastide Group: Vincent Bastide, Bpifrance And Irdi Soridec Gestion Purchase Stake Of Societe D'investissement Bastide (SIB)

(Corrects headline to precise parties buying stake in Bastide group.)

Dec 21 (Reuters) - BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA:

* BPIFRANCE AND IRDI SORIDEC GESTION PARTICIPATE, ALONG WITH VINCENT BASTIDE AND MAJORITY FAMILY SHAREHOLDERS, IN PURCHASE OF STAKE OF MINORITY FAMILY SHAREHOLDERS IN CAPITAL OF SOCIETE D’INVESTISSEMENT BASTIDE (SIB)

* SOCIETE D'INVESTISSEMENT BASTIDE (SIB) IS FAMILY HOLDING COMPANY THAT CONTROLS THE BASTIDE GROUP